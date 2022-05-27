Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Yokota commemorates Memorial Day

    Team Yokota commemorates Memorial Day

    JAPAN

    05.27.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Lackey 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the Base Honor Guard hold a tri-folded U.S. flag as part of a Memorial Day ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 27, 2022. Flag folding is a part of U.S. military funeral ceremonies, and is also performed during Memorial Day ceremonies to pay respects to fallen service members. Honor Guard members fold the flag in a triangle pattern 13 times to represent the original 13 U.S. colonies, displaying only blue with white stars when completed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Lackey)

