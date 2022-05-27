Team Yokota commemorates Memorial Day

Members of the U.S. Civil Air Patrol salute a commemorative wreath during a Memorial Day ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 27, 2022. A tradition of Memorial Day ceremonies is to pay respects to the honored dead by offering red, white and blue flowers to symbolize remembrance, purity and eternity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Lackey)

