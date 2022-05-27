Team Yokota commemorates Memorial Day

Members of the Base Honor Guard fold a U.S. flag as part of a Memorial Day ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 27, 2022. Flag folding is a part of U.S. military funeral ceremonies, and is also performed during Memorial Day ceremonies to pay respects to fallen service members. Honor Guard members fold the flag in a triangle pattern 13 times to represent the original 13 U.S. colonies, displaying only blue with white stars when completed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Lackey)

