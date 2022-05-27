Members of the Base Honor Guard fold a U.S. flag as part of a Memorial Day ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 27, 2022. Flag folding is a part of U.S. military funeral ceremonies, and is also performed during Memorial Day ceremonies to pay respects to fallen service members. Honor Guard members fold the flag in a triangle pattern 13 times to represent the original 13 U.S. colonies, displaying only blue with white stars when completed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Lackey)
This work, Team Yokota commemorates Memorial Day [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Ryan Lackey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
