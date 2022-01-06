220601-N-ZA692-0349 JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia (June 1, 2022) Littoral combat ship USS Sioux City (LCS 11) sits pierside in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia during a scheduled port visit, June 1. Sioux City is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anita Chebahtah)

VADM Cooper visits Royal Saudi Naval Forces in Jeddah [Image 6 of 6]