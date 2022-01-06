220601-N-ZA692-0016 JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia (June 1, 2022) Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, U.S. 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces, arrives at the Royal Saudi Navy Western Fleet headquarters in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia to meet with leaders June 1. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anita Chebahtah)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.01.2022 Date Posted: 06.02.2022 03:17 Photo ID: 7249430 VIRIN: 220601-N-ZA692-0016 Resolution: 5337x3558 Size: 2.78 MB Location: JEDDAH, SA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, VADM Cooper visits Royal Saudi Naval Forces in Jeddah [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Anita Chebahtah, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.