    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    VADM Cooper visits Royal Saudi Naval Forces in Jeddah [Image 4 of 6]

    VADM Cooper visits Royal Saudi Naval Forces in Jeddah

    JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA

    06.01.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Anita Chebahtah  

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet       

    220601-N-ZA692-0523 JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia (June 1, 2022) Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, U.S. 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces, speaks with Culinary Specialist Seaman Kalob Rider aboard the littoral combat ship USS Sioux City (LCS 11) in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, June 1. Sioux City is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anita Chebahtah)

    Date Taken: 06.01.2022
    Date Posted: 06.02.2022 03:16
    Photo ID: 7249433
    VIRIN: 220601-N-ZA692-0523
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 4.11 MB
    Location: JEDDAH, SA 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VADM Cooper visits Royal Saudi Naval Forces in Jeddah [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Anita Chebahtah, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    5th Fleet
    C5F
    LCS 11
    KSA
    RSNF

