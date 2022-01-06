VADM Cooper visits Royal Saudi Naval Forces in Jeddah

220601-N-ZA692-0523 JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia (June 1, 2022) Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, U.S. 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces, speaks with Culinary Specialist Seaman Kalob Rider aboard the littoral combat ship USS Sioux City (LCS 11) in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, June 1. Sioux City is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anita Chebahtah)

