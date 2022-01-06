VADM Cooper visits Royal Saudi Naval Forces in Jeddah

220601-N-ZA692-0229 JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia (June 1, 2022) Cmdr. Steven Whitworth, commanding officer of USS Sioux City (LCS 11), speaks with Rear Adm. Yahya M. Al-Assiri, western fleet commander of the Royal Saudi Naval Forces, aboard the littoral combat ship while pierside in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, June 1. Sioux City is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anita Chebahtah)

