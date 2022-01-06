220601-N-ZA692-0057 JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia (June 1, 2022) Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, U.S. 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces, speaks with Rear Adm. Yahya M. Al-Assiri, western fleet commander of the Royal Saudi Naval Forces in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, June 1. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anita Chebahtah)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.01.2022 Date Posted: 06.02.2022 03:17 Photo ID: 7249428 VIRIN: 220601-N-ZA692-0057 Resolution: 4472x2981 Size: 1.9 MB Location: JEDDAH, SA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, VADM Cooper visits Royal Saudi Naval Forces in Jeddah [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Anita Chebahtah, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.