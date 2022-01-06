Engineman Fireman Chermae Rosario, assigned to Naval Beach Unit Seven, poses for a photo with Lt. Jonathan Wilberscheid during a naturalization ceremony at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) June 1, 2022. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and Region Legal Service Office Western Pacific collaborated to conduct the naturalization ceremony at CFAS allowing Sailors to become U.S. citizens. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

