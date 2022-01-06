Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuels) Airman Joel Madrid Rodriguez, assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), poses for a photo with Lt. Jonathan Wilberscheid during a naturalization ceremony at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) June 1, 2022. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and Region Legal Service Office Western Pacific collaborated to conduct the naturalization ceremony at CFAS allowing Sailors to become U.S. citizens. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2022 03:01
|Photo ID:
|7249423
|VIRIN:
|220601-N-CA060-1034
|Resolution:
|5051x2841
|Size:
|1.25 MB
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Naturalization Ceremony at CFAS [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
