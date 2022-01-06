Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naturalization Ceremony at CFAS

    Naturalization Ceremony at CFAS

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    06.01.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Sailors assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), the amphibious transport dock ship USS New Orleans (LPD 18), Naval Beach Unit Seven, and attendants recite the Pledge of Allegiance of the United States of America during a naturalization ceremony at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) June 1, 2022. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and Region Legal Service Office Western Pacific collaborated to conduct the naturalization ceremony at CFAS allowing Sailors to become U.S. citizens. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Posted: 06.02.2022
    VIRIN: 220601-N-CA060-1020
    Photo ID: 7249419
    VIRIN: 220601-N-CA060-1020
    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    TAGS

    ceremony
    naturalization
    U.S. Citizens
    Sailors

