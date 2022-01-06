Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuels) Airman Joel Madrid Rodriguez, assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), pledges the Naturalization Oath of Allegiance to the United States of America during a naturalization ceremony at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) June 1, 2022. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and Region Legal Service Office Western Pacific collaborated to conduct the naturalization ceremony at CFAS allowing Sailors to become U.S. citizens. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

