Airman Karla Guerrero, assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), poses for a photo with Lt. Jonathan Wilberscheid during a naturalization ceremony at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) June 1, 2022. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and Region Legal Service Office Western Pacific collaborated to conduct the naturalization ceremony at CFAS allowing Sailors to become U.S. citizens. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.01.2022 Date Posted: 06.02.2022 03:00 Photo ID: 7249420 VIRIN: 220601-N-CA060-1024 Resolution: 5198x3249 Size: 1.24 MB Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Naturalization Ceremony at CFAS [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.