Kunsan AB participates in TCCC Rodeo event

Airmen from the 8th Medical Group prepare for a care under fire training event during a Tactical Combat Casualty Care Rodeo event at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 20, 2022. During this event, Airmen were trained on how to apply Tactical Combat Casualty Care to patients while in high-stress situations. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Akeem K. Campbell)

