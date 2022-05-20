Kunsan AB participates in TCCC Rodeo event

Staff Sgt. Kyle Jenkins, 8th Healthcare Operations Squadron (HCOS) logistics, and Staff Sgt.Tiffany Rocker, 8th HCOS material technician, place a simulated patient on a stretcher atKunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 20, 2022. During this event, Airmen were trained on how to apply Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) to patients while in high-stress situations. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Akeem K. Campbell)

