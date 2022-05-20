Staff Sgt. Kyle Jenkins, 8th Healthcare Operations Squadron (HCOS) logistics, and Staff Sgt.Tiffany Rocker, 8th HCOS material technician, place a simulated patient on a stretcher atKunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 20, 2022. During this event, Airmen were trained on how to apply Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) to patients while in high-stress situations. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Akeem K. Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2022 22:42
|Photo ID:
|7249304
|VIRIN:
|220520-F-RA633-1303
|Resolution:
|6036x4024
|Size:
|11.39 MB
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Kunsan AB participates in TCCC Rodeo event [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Akeem Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT