Kunsan AB participates in TCCC Rodeo event

Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) Rodeo competitors, Team “The Pack,” stand with their trophy at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 20, 2022. Ten teams competed for the best time during the TCCC event, while facing penalties for mistakes made in the field. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Akeem K. Campbell)

