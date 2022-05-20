Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) Rodeo competitors, Team “The Pack,” stand with their trophy at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 20, 2022. Ten teams competed for the best time during the TCCC event, while facing penalties for mistakes made in the field. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Akeem K. Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2022 22:42
|Photo ID:
|7249307
|VIRIN:
|220520-F-RA633-1347
|Resolution:
|5634x4024
|Size:
|10.2 MB
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Kunsan AB participates in TCCC Rodeo event [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Akeem Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT