Col. John “Wolf 2” Caldwell, 8th Fighter Wing vice commander, addresses the 8th Medical Group during their Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) rodeo event at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 20, 2022. Airmen from across the Wolf Pack were invited to participate in the base-wide TCCC event in order to receive practice in tactical field care while in high-stress situations. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Akeem K. Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2022 22:42
|Photo ID:
|7249306
|VIRIN:
|220520-F-RA633-1330
|Resolution:
|5824x3276
|Size:
|8.04 MB
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Kunsan AB participates in TCCC Rodeo event [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Akeem Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
