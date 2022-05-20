Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kunsan AB participates in TCCC Rodeo event [Image 3 of 5]

    Kunsan AB participates in TCCC Rodeo event

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, SOUTH KOREA

    05.20.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Akeem Campbell 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Col. John “Wolf 2” Caldwell, 8th Fighter Wing vice commander, addresses the 8th Medical Group during their Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) rodeo event at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 20, 2022. Airmen from across the Wolf Pack were invited to participate in the base-wide TCCC event in order to receive practice in tactical field care while in high-stress situations. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Akeem K. Campbell)

    Date Taken: 05.20.2022
    Date Posted: 06.01.2022 22:42
    Photo ID: 7249306
    VIRIN: 220520-F-RA633-1330
    Resolution: 5824x3276
    Size: 8.04 MB
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, KR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kunsan AB participates in TCCC Rodeo event [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Akeem Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    South Korea
    8th Fighter Wing
    Kunsan
    Wolf Pack
    TCCC
    Republic of Korea

