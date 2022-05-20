Kunsan AB participates in TCCC Rodeo event

Staff Sgt. Daquan Johnson, 8th Operation Medical Readiness Squadron (OMRS) Flight Operational Medicine Clinic technician, and Staff Sgt. Dalton Durden, 8th OMRS mental health technician, apply tactical field care to a patient at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 20, 2022. Airmen from across the Wolf Pack were invited to participate in the base-wide Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) event in order to receive practice in tactical field care while in high-stress situations. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Akeem K. Campbell)

