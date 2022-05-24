U.S. Marines with Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Squadron 3 pose for a photo during the RQ-21A “Blackjack” final flight, Landing Zone Westfield, Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, May 24, 2022. U.S. Marines with VMU-3 conducted the RQ-21A “Blackjack” final flight to recognize its four years of support to INDOPACOM, as VMU-3 transitions to the MQ-9A “Reaper.” (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Samantha Sanchez)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2022 19:34
|Photo ID:
|7241476
|VIRIN:
|220524-M-SS016-1352
|Resolution:
|6376x4251
|Size:
|4.57 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, VMU-3 "Blackjack" Final Flight [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Samantha Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT