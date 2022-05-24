Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    VMU-3 "Blackjack" Final Flight [Image 7 of 7]

    VMU-3 &quot;Blackjack&quot; Final Flight

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Samantha Sanchez 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    U.S. Marines with Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Squadron 3 pose for a photo during the RQ-21A “Blackjack” final flight, Landing Zone Westfield, Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, May 24, 2022. U.S. Marines with VMU-3 conducted the RQ-21A “Blackjack” final flight to recognize its four years of support to INDOPACOM, as VMU-3 transitions to the MQ-9A “Reaper.” (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Samantha Sanchez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2022
    Date Posted: 05.26.2022 19:34
    Photo ID: 7241476
    VIRIN: 220524-M-SS016-1352
    Resolution: 6376x4251
    Size: 4.57 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VMU-3 "Blackjack" Final Flight [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Samantha Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    VMU-3 &quot;Blackjack&quot; Final Flight
    VMU-3 &quot;Blackjack&quot; Final Flight
    VMU-3 &quot;Blackjack&quot; Final Flight
    VMU-3 &quot;Blackjack&quot; Final Flight
    VMU-3 &quot;Blackjack&quot; Final Flight
    VMU-3 &quot;Blackjack&quot; Final Flight
    VMU-3 &quot;Blackjack&quot; Final Flight

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Marines
    Training
    MCBH

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT