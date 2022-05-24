U.S. Marines with Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Squadron 3 retrieve an unmanned aircraft system, the RQ-21A “Blackjack,” during its final flight, Landing Zone Westfield, Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, May 24, 2022. U.S. Marines with VMU-3 conducted the RQ-21A “Blackjack” final flight to recognize its four years of support to INDOPACOM, as VMU-3 transitions to the MQ-9A “Reaper.” (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Samantha Sanchez)

Date Taken: 05.24.2022
Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US