An unmanned aircraft system, the RQ-21A “Blackjack,” assigned to Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Squadron 3, conducts its final flight, Landing Zone Westfield, Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, May 24, 2022. U.S. Marines with VMU-3 conducted the RQ-21A “Blackjack” final flight to recognize its four years of support to INDOPACOM, as VMU-3 transitions to the MQ-9A “Reaper.” (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Samantha Sanchez)
05.24.2022
05.26.2022
|7241470
|220524-M-SS016-1349
|6720x4480
|1.71 MB
MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US
|3
|0
