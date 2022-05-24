An unmanned aircraft system, the RQ-21A “Blackjack,” assigned to Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Squadron 3, launches during its final flight, Landing Zone Westfield, Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, May 24, 2022. U.S. Marines with VMU-3 conducted the RQ-21A “Blackjack” final flight to recognize its four years of support to INDOPACOM, as VMU-3 transitions to the MQ-9A “Reaper.” (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Samantha Sanchez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.24.2022 Date Posted: 05.26.2022 19:33 Photo ID: 7241469 VIRIN: 220524-M-SS016-1346 Resolution: 4960x3307 Size: 1.95 MB Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, VMU-3 "Blackjack" Final Flight [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Samantha Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.