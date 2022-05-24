U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Thomas Farrington, commanding officer of Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Squadron 3 conducts a crew change over during the RQ-21A “Blackjack” final flight, Landing Zone Westfield, Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, May 24, 2022. U.S. Marines with VMU-3 conducted the RQ-21A “Blackjack” final flight to recognize its four years of support to INDOPACOM, as VMU-3 transitions to the MQ-9A “Reaper.” (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Samantha Sanchez)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2022 19:33
|Photo ID:
|7241471
|VIRIN:
|220524-M-SS016-1347
|Resolution:
|6194x4129
|Size:
|3.56 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
