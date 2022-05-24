Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VMU-3 "Blackjack" Final Flight [Image 4 of 7]

    VMU-3 &quot;Blackjack&quot; Final Flight

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Samantha Sanchez 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Thomas Farrington, commanding officer of Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Squadron 3 conducts a crew change over during the RQ-21A “Blackjack” final flight, Landing Zone Westfield, Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, May 24, 2022. U.S. Marines with VMU-3 conducted the RQ-21A “Blackjack” final flight to recognize its four years of support to INDOPACOM, as VMU-3 transitions to the MQ-9A “Reaper.” (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Samantha Sanchez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2022
    Date Posted: 05.26.2022 19:33
    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US 
    USMC
    Marines
    Training
    MCBH

