USS America Holds Command Picnic

SASEBO, Japan (May 20, 2022) A sailor from the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force ship JS Ise (DDH 182) participates in a Homerun Derby between Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) and JS Ise. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Cole Pursley)

