Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS America Holds Command Picnic [Image 1 of 14]

    USS America Holds Command Picnic

    SASEBO, JAPAN

    05.20.2022

    Photo by Seaman Cole Pursley 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    SASEBO, Japan (May 20, 2022) Lt. j.g. Thinh Le, from Orlando, Fla., assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), announces the events and prizes during the ship’s command picnic. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Cole Pursley)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2022
    Date Posted: 05.25.2022 21:50
    Photo ID: 7238647
    VIRIN: 220520-N-FC892-1010
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.25 MB
    Location: SASEBO, JP 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America Holds Command Picnic [Image 14 of 14], by SN Cole Pursley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS America Holds Command Picnic
    USS America Holds Command Picnic
    USS America Holds Command Picnic
    USS America Holds Command Picnic
    USS America Holds Command Picnic
    USS America Holds Command Picnic
    USS America Holds Command Picnic
    USS America Holds Command Picnic
    USS America Holds Command Picnic
    USS America Holds Command Picnic
    USS America Holds Command Picnic
    USS America Holds Command Picnic
    USS America Holds Command Picnic
    USS America Holds Command Picnic

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    morale
    MWR
    Nimitz Park
    LHA 6
    command picnic
    USS America

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT