USS America Holds Command Picnic

SASEBO, Japan (May 20, 2022) Legalman 1st Class Kevin Johnson, from Fort Worth, Texas, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), plays a game of cornhole during the ship’s command picnic. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Cole Pursley)

Date Taken: 05.20.2022
Location: SASEBO, JP