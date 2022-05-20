SASEBO, Japan (May 20, 2022) Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Walter Estrada, left, from Santa Ana, Calif., and Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan Berlier, from Wabash, Ind., both assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), play with pugil sticks during the ship’s command picnic. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Cole Pursley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.20.2022 Date Posted: 05.25.2022 21:51 Photo ID: 7238656 VIRIN: 220520-N-FC892-1561 Resolution: 4994x3329 Size: 1.04 MB Location: SASEBO, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS America Holds Command Picnic [Image 14 of 14], by SN Cole Pursley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.