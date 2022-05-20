USS America Holds Command Picnic

SASEBO, Japan (May 20, 2022) Aviation Support Equipment Technician 2nd Class Scotty Barnard, from Lancaster, Calif., assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), plays volleyball during the ship’s command picnic. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Cole Pursley)

