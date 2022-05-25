37 AS celebrates 80 years

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany - Military, family and friends watch as nine C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to the 37th Airlift Squadron perform an aircraft tactical approach during the squadron’s 80th anniversary celebration, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 25, 2022. The celebration consisted of events such as a mass airdrop, a static display including C-130J Super Hercules and a Douglas C-47, and a show of force flight formation with 9 C-130Js. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow)

