37 AS celebrates 80 years

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany - Eighty U.S. Army paratroopers jump from nine C-130J Super Hercules aircraft during the 37th Airlift Squadron’s 80th anniversary at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 25, 2022. The 37 AS worked with several U.S. Army Airborne Brigade Combat Teams from around the world, the 435th Contingency Response Group and various NATO partners to celebrate the squadron’s anniversary with a mass airdrop and a show of force flight formation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow)

