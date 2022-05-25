RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany - C-130J Super Hercules aircraft perform an aircraft tactical approach during the 37th Airlift Squadron 80th anniversary celebration at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 25, 2022. The 37 AS celebrated their 80th anniversary with various events that highlighted their history spanning from the Invasion of Normandy to Operation Desert Storm and recently with Operation Allies Refuge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.25.2022 Date Posted: 05.25.2022 12:39 Photo ID: 7237333 VIRIN: 220525-F-IT949-1491 Resolution: 3494x4024 Size: 4.23 MB Location: RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 37 AS celebrates 80 years [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Alexandra Longfellow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.