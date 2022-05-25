RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany - Nine C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to the 37th Airlift Squadron prepare to participate in an aircraft formation during the squadron’s 80th anniversary at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 25, 2022. The celebration consisted of events such as a mass airdrop, a static display including C-130J Super Hercules and a Douglas C-47, and a show of force formation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2022 12:40
|Photo ID:
|7237326
|VIRIN:
|220525-F-IT949-1006
|Resolution:
|6048x2738
|Size:
|7.15 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 37 AS celebrates 80 years [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Alexandra Longfellow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT