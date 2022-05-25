RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany - Nine C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to the 37th Airlift Squadron prepare to participate in an aircraft formation during the squadron’s 80th anniversary at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 25, 2022. The celebration consisted of events such as a mass airdrop, a static display including C-130J Super Hercules and a Douglas C-47, and a show of force formation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.25.2022 Date Posted: 05.25.2022 12:40 Photo ID: 7237326 VIRIN: 220525-F-IT949-1006 Resolution: 6048x2738 Size: 7.15 MB Location: RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 37 AS celebrates 80 years [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Alexandra Longfellow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.