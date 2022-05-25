Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    37 AS celebrates 80 years [Image 8 of 13]

    37 AS celebrates 80 years

    RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, GERMANY

    05.25.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra Longfellow 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany - Nine C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to the 37th Airlift Squadron prepare to participate in an aircraft formation during the squadron’s 80th anniversary at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 25, 2022. The celebration consisted of events such as a mass airdrop, a static display including C-130J Super Hercules and a Douglas C-47, and a show of force formation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow)

