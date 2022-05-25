37 AS celebrates 80 years

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany - Nine C-130J Super Hercules aircraft taxi into formation during the 37th Airlift Squadron’s 80th anniversary at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 25, 2022. Founded as the 37th Transport Squadron in 1942, the 37 AS has played a role in almost every major operation involving the U.S. and its allies since World War II. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow)

