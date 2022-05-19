Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    35th MDG celebrates Nurses and Technicians Appreciation Week with luncheon

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    05.19.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Brieana Bolfing 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Mrs. Mikako Hoshino, 35th Medical Group (MDG) technician, and Lt. Col. Joaquina “J” Fontes-Lopes, 35th MDG education flight commander, pose for a photo during a Nurses and Medical Technicians Appreciation Week luncheon at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 19, 2022. The National Nurse and Tech Week occurs annually from May 6-12 and provides an opportunity to recognize members serving in the healthcare profession and cultivates a sense of community appreciation for their work. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

    Date Taken: 05.19.2022
    Date Posted: 05.23.2022 21:31
    Photo ID: 7229941
    VIRIN: 220519-F-VB704-1160
    Resolution: 7115x4991
    Size: 4.82 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 35th MDG celebrates Nurses and Technicians Appreciation Week with luncheon [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

