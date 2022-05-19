Mrs. Mikako Hoshino, 35th Medical Group (MDG) technician, and Lt. Col. Joaquina “J” Fontes-Lopes, 35th MDG education flight commander, pose for a photo during a Nurses and Medical Technicians Appreciation Week luncheon at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 19, 2022. The National Nurse and Tech Week occurs annually from May 6-12 and provides an opportunity to recognize members serving in the healthcare profession and cultivates a sense of community appreciation for their work. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.19.2022 Date Posted: 05.23.2022 21:31 Photo ID: 7229941 VIRIN: 220519-F-VB704-1160 Resolution: 7115x4991 Size: 4.82 MB Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 35th MDG celebrates Nurses and Technicians Appreciation Week with luncheon [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.