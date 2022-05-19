35th MDG celebrates Nurses and Technicians Appreciation Week with luncheon

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Julia Inscore, left, 35th Medical Group clinical nurse, and Tech. Sgt. Falicia Espinoza, right, 35th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron flight chief, decorate a room for a Nurses and Medical Technicians Appreciation Week luncheon at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 19, 2022. The national appreciation week is a time to celebrate and show gratitude for the essential healthcare workers as well as to recognize the nursing profession's vital and unique contributions to healthcare and society in general. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

