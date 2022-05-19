35th MDG celebrates Nurses and Technicians Appreciation Week with luncheon

U.S. Air Force nurses and medical technicians assigned to the 35th Medical Group pose for a photo during a Nurses and Medical Technicians Appreciation Week luncheon at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 19, 2022. The National Nurse and Tech Week occurs annually from May 6-12 and provides an opportunity to recognize members serving in the healthcare profession and cultivates a sense of community appreciation for their work. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)
