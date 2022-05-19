35th MDG celebrates Nurses and Technicians Appreciation Week with luncheon

U.S. Air Force nurses and medical technicians assigned to the 35th Medical Group pick up pizza during a Nurses and Medical Technicians Appreciation Week luncheon at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 19, 2022. The appreciation week is a time to reflect on and recognize the hard work, passion, and dedication that nurses and caregivers across the world exhibit every single day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

