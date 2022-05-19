U.S. Air Force nurses and medical technicians assigned to the 35th Medical Group pick up pizza during a Nurses and Medical Technicians Appreciation Week luncheon at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 19, 2022. The appreciation week is a time to reflect on and recognize the hard work, passion, and dedication that nurses and caregivers across the world exhibit every single day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2022 21:31
|Photo ID:
|7229940
|VIRIN:
|220519-F-VB704-1098
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|6.16 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 35th MDG celebrates Nurses and Technicians Appreciation Week with luncheon [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
