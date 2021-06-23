Space Delta 5 commander Col. Monique DeLauter, Space Delta 6 commander Col. Roy Rockwell, outgoing 614th Air and Space Communications Squadron commander Lt Col. Jontae McGrew, and incoming 65th Cyber Squadron commander Lt. Col. Jason Thompson stand for the National Anthem during a relinquishment of command, redesignation, and assumption of command ceremony June 23, 2021, at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif. The 65th CYS assumes a new mission of defending the computer systems and networks used by Space Delta 5 and the CSpOC against adversary actions in cyberspace. (U.S. Space Force photo by Dakota Lapioli)
