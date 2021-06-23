Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    614th Air & Space Communications Squadron redesignated as 65th Cyber Squadron [Image 3 of 4]

    614th Air &amp; Space Communications Squadron redesignated as 65th Cyber Squadron

    CA, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs   

    Space Delta 5 commander Col. Monique DeLauter, Space Delta 6 commander Col. Roy Rockwell, outgoing 614th Air and Space Communications Squadron commander Lt Col. Jontae McGrew, and incoming 65th Cyber Squadron commander Lt. Col. Jason Thompson stand for the National Anthem during a relinquishment of command, redesignation, and assumption of command ceremony June 23, 2021, at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif. The 65th CYS assumes a new mission of defending the computer systems and networks used by Space Delta 5 and the CSpOC against adversary actions in cyberspace. (U.S. Space Force photo by Dakota Lapioli)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2021
    Date Posted: 05.23.2022 14:13
    Photo ID: 7228907
    VIRIN: 210623-F-XX999-2003
    Resolution: 1688x1125
    Size: 394.67 KB
    Location: CA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 614th Air & Space Communications Squadron redesignated as 65th Cyber Squadron [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    614th Air &amp; Space Communications Squadron redesignated as 65th Cyber Squadron
    614th Air &amp; Space Communications Squadron redesignated as 65th Cyber Squadron
    614th Air &amp; Space Communications Squadron redesignated as 65th Cyber Squadron
    614th Air &amp; Space Communications Squadron redesignated as 65th Cyber Squadron

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    cyber
    65 CYS
    614 ACOMS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT