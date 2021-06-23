Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    614th Air & Space Communications Squadron redesignated as 65th Cyber Squadron [Image 2 of 4]

    614th Air &amp; Space Communications Squadron redesignated as 65th Cyber Squadron

    CA, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs   

    Lt. Col. Jason Thompson, new commander of the 65th Cyber Squadron, unfurls the 65th CYS guidon, while outgoing commander of the 614th Air and Space Communications Squadron, Lt. Col. Jontae McGrew, furls the 614th ACOMS guidon during a relinquishment of command, redesignation, and assumption of command ceremony June 23, 2021, at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif. McGrew relinquished command of the 614th ACOMS, which fell under Space Delta 5, followed by the redesignation of the squadron as the 65th CYS, which is now commanded by Thompson and falls under Space Delta 6. (U.S. Space Force photo by Dakota Lapioli)

    cyber
    65 CYS
    614 ACOMS

