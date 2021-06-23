Incoming 65th Cyber Squadron commander Lt. Col. Jason Thompson (right) accepts the 65th CYS guidon from Space Delta 6 Commander Col. Roy Rockwell (left) during a relinquishment of command, redesignation, and assumption of command ceremony June 23, 2021, at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif. Space Delta 6, located at Schriever Air Force Base, Colo., was established and activated July 24, 2020, and is responsible for providing assured access to space through the $6.8 billion Air Force Satellite Control Network and defensive cyberspace capabilities for space mission systems. The 65th CYS assumes a new mission of defending the computer systems and networks used by Space Delta 5 and the CSpOC against adversary actions in cyberspace. (U.S. Space Force photo by Dakota Lapioli)

