Airmen assigned to the 614th Air and Space Communications Squadron and future 65th Cyber Squadron stand during a relinquishment of command, redesignation, and assumption of command ceremony June 23, 2021, at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif. Redesignating the 614th ACOMS as the 65th CYS follows a natural progression of aligning units by function and creating a “flatter” organization after the stand-up of the U.S. Space Force on Dec. 19, 2019. (U.S. Space Force photo by Dakota Lapioli)
