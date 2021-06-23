Airmen assigned to the 614th Air and Space Communications Squadron and future 65th Cyber Squadron stand during a relinquishment of command, redesignation, and assumption of command ceremony June 23, 2021, at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif. Redesignating the 614th ACOMS as the 65th CYS follows a natural progression of aligning units by function and creating a “flatter” organization after the stand-up of the U.S. Space Force on Dec. 19, 2019. (U.S. Space Force photo by Dakota Lapioli)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.23.2021 Date Posted: 05.23.2022 14:13 Photo ID: 7228905 VIRIN: 210623-F-XX999-2001 Resolution: 1688x1125 Size: 281.41 KB Location: CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 614th Air & Space Communications Squadron redesignated as 65th Cyber Squadron [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.