United States President Joe Biden interacts with press and media at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 22, 2022 at the end of his visit to the peninsula. The intent of the trip was to further strengthen relationships between the governments, economies and people of the U.S. and Republic of Korea. In addition to this visit being Biden’s first time visiting the country as POTUS, it was an opportunity for the president to interact with service members and their families.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.22.2022 Date Posted: 05.22.2022 06:17 Photo ID: 7226753 VIRIN: 220522-F-OP101-0404 Resolution: 6422x4286 Size: 3.29 MB Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, President Biden visits Osan AB during first official ROK trip [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Allison Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.