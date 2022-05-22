President Biden visits Osan AB during first official ROK trip

United States President Joe Biden renders a final salute to Osan members prior to departure from Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 22, 2022. The visit was Biden’s first time in the ROK as president. The intent of the trip was to further strengthen relationships between the governments, economies and people of the U.S. and Republic of Korea.

