United States President Joe Biden approaches wing leadership to say farewell at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 22, 2022. The visit was Biden’s first time in the ROK as president and it was an opportunity for the president to interact with service members and their families. The intent of the trip was to further strengthen relationships between the governments, economies and people of the U.S. and Republic of Korea.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.22.2022 Date Posted: 05.22.2022 06:17 Photo ID: 7226749 VIRIN: 220522-F-OP101-0037 Resolution: 5187x3462 Size: 1.12 MB Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, President Biden visits Osan AB during first official ROK trip [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Allison Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.