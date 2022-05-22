President Biden visits Osan AB during first official ROK trip

United States President Joe Biden salutes Chief Master Sgt. Justin Apticar, 51st Fighter Wing command chief, prior to his departure at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 22, 2022. The intent of the trip was to further strengthen relationships between the governments, economies and people of the U.S. and Republic of Korea. In addition to this visit being Biden’s first time visiting the country as POTUS, it was an opportunity for the president to interact with service members and their families.

