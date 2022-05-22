Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    President Biden visits Osan AB during first official ROK trip [Image 3 of 14]

    President Biden visits Osan AB during first official ROK trip

    OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    05.22.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Allison Payne 

    51st Fighter Wing

    United States President Joe Biden approaches wing leadership to say farewell at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 22, 2022. The visit was Biden’s first time in the ROK as president and it was an opportunity for the president to interact with service members and their families. The intent of the trip was to further strengthen relationships between the governments, economies and people of the U.S. and Republic of Korea.

    This work, President Biden visits Osan AB during first official ROK trip [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Allison Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

