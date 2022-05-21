Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors handle aircraft equipment

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors handle aircraft equipment

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.21.2022

    Photo by Seaman Natasha Chevalier 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    220521-N-JO823-1016 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 21, 2022) Aviation Structural Mechanic Airman Gage Engle, assigned to the Diamondbacks of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 102, and a native of Wichita, Kansas, loads a spare jet tire of an F/A-18F Super Hornet onto a pallet aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan and Carrier Air Wing (CAG) 5 are conducting carrier qualifications to certify the ship and embarked squadrons are fully capable for at sea flight operations. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Natasha ChevalierLosada)

    Date Taken: 05.21.2022
    Date Posted: 05.21.2022 20:32
    Photo ID: 7226598
    VIRIN: 220521-N-JO823-1016
    Resolution: 5311x4140
    Size: 908.5 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    "USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76)
    Hangar Bay
    U.S. Navy
    Aircraft equipment"

