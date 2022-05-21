220521-N-JO823-2011 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 21, 2022) Aviation Machinist’s Mate Airman Curtis Wilkes, from Cartersville, Georgia, secures an air refueling station (ARS) pod of an F/A-18F Super Hornet, attached to the Diamondbacks of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 102, in the hangar bay aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). ARS pods allow jets to replenish their fuel midflight, extending the effective range of carrier-borne aircraft. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Natasha ChevalierLosada)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.21.2022 Date Posted: 05.21.2022 20:33 Photo ID: 7226601 VIRIN: 220521-N-JO823-2011 Resolution: 6167x4886 Size: 1000.47 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 9 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors handle aircraft equipment [Image 16 of 16], by SN Natasha Chevalier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.