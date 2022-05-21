Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors handle aircraft equipment

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors handle aircraft equipment

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.21.2022

    Photo by Seaman Natasha Chevalier 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    220521-N-JO823-2011 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 21, 2022) Aviation Machinist’s Mate Airman Curtis Wilkes, from Cartersville, Georgia, secures an air refueling station (ARS) pod of an F/A-18F Super Hornet, attached to the Diamondbacks of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 102, in the hangar bay aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). ARS pods allow jets to replenish their fuel midflight, extending the effective range of carrier-borne aircraft. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Natasha ChevalierLosada)

    Date Taken: 05.21.2022
    Date Posted: 05.21.2022 20:33
    Photo ID: 7226601
    VIRIN: 220521-N-JO823-2011
    Resolution: 6167x4886
    Size: 1000.47 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors handle aircraft equipment [Image 16 of 16], by SN Natasha Chevalier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    "USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76)
    Hangar Bay
    U.S. Navy
    Aircraft equipment"

