220521-N-BR419-1024 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 21, 2022) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate Airman Randy Sumter, from Charleston, South Carolina, directs an F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to the Eagles of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 115, on the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) during carrier qualifications. Ronald Reagan and Carrier Air Wing (CAG) 5 are conducting carrier qualifications to certify the ship and embarked squadrons are fully capable for at sea flight operations. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Oswald Felix Jr.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.21.2022 Date Posted: 05.21.2022 20:32 Photo ID: 7226589 VIRIN: 220521-N-BR419-1024 Resolution: 4386x2924 Size: 832.81 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Conducts Flight Operations [Image 16 of 16], by SN Oswald Felix, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.