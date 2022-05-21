USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors handle aircraft equipment

220521-N-JO823-1020 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 21, 2022) Aviation Structural Mechanic 3rd Class Thomas Spring, assigned to the Diamondbacks of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 102, a native of Pineville, Texas, straightens a ratchet strap to tie down spare tires of an F/A-18F Super Hornet in the hangar bay of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan and Carrier Air Wing (CAG) 5 are conducting carrier qualifications to certify the ship and embarked squadrons are fully capable for at sea flight operations. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Natasha ChevalierLosada)

Resolution: 5779x4419 Size: 929.37 KB